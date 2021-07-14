Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,569. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

