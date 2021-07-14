Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000.
NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25.
In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
Varex Imaging Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
