Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

