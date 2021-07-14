Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $4,763,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $3,886,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Score Media and Gaming Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.