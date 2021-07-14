Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

