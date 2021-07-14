Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 71,293 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

