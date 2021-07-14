BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $77.38.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 35,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $2,584,917.51. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $72,020.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

