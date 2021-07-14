Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,213. The company has a market cap of $828.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.