Bali Muralidhar Acquires 47,274 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 47,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $422,629.56.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Bali Muralidhar purchased 12,357 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $114,425.82.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bali Muralidhar purchased 16,605 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,747.50.

NYSE:RPHM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,711. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

