Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $999.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

