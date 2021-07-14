Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of BADFF opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

