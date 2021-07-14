Badger DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.38 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00024030 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $76.29 million and $5.38 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00809013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005408 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,677 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

