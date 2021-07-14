B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Purchases $2,229,173.56 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 33,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56.
NYSE RILY opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $78.95.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.