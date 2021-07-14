B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Purchases $2,229,173.56 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 33,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56.

NYSE RILY opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

