AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Tara D. Mackey Sells 1,050 Shares

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.04. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AZZ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

