Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Sells $420,350.00 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 84,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $420,350.00.

NYSE AYRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

