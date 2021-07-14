Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Sells $420,350.00 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 84,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $420,350.00.
NYSE AYRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
Ayro Company Profile
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.