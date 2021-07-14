Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

