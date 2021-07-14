Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of MYAGF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 6,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,372. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.