AXPR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,057.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $7,057.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

