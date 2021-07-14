AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 4.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AxoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.05 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

