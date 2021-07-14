Axie Infinity Price Reaches $23.13 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $23.13 or 0.00070580 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

