Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 102,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,063. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

