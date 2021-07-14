AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVPI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. AVP has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
AVP Company Profile
