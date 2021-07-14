Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 15,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,486. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.