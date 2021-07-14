Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $222.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,087. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $226.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

