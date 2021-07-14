AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 235.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AVEO stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

