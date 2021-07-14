Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,671 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Avaya worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avaya by 1,271.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,443. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

