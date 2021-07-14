AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

