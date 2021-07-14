Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,269 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $296.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

