Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) Director Jill Leversage Purchases 2,500 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

