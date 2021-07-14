AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

ATRC traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 228,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,141. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

