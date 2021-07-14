Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.51

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

