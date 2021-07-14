Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

