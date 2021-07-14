Athene (NYSE:ATH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,644. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $2,326,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

