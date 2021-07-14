Atheios Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $28,215.75 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,499.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.05 or 0.05987993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.75 or 0.01426947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00394683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00138042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.43 or 0.00625945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00406592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00314432 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,613,571 coins and its circulating supply is 41,836,428 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

