Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,745.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $117.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.