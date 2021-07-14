Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

