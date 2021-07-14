Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ASB opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
