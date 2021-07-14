AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.