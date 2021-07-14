Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

