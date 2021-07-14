ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ASML were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $706.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $672.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

