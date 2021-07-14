Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.86 Million

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $635.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $645.73 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 212.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,748,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,616. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

