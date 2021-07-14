Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 248,379 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

