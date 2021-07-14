Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 777380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

