Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 81,361 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,559,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

