Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.