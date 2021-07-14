Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,070 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.80% of American Finance Trust worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.