Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.45. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.