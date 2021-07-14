Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 664,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.62% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

