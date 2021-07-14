Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 stock opened at €6.55 ($7.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

