Armistice Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,320 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. On average, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

