Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

