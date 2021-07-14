Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 target price on shares of Arkema and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Arkema stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.50. 1,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

